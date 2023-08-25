Frank Kavanaugh Buys 4,498 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $96,572.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at $851,994.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 13,177 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $262,617.61.

On Monday, August 14th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 12,893 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $257,602.14.

NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. 5,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

