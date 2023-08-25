Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Tops $1.32 on Exchanges

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $28.08 million and approximately $1,322.98 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00005077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,222,129 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

