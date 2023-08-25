FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $15.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of FREY opened at $6.19 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $864.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 634.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

