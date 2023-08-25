Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Director Acquires $14,000.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) Director Joel Spira acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

FRD stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 3.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Friedman Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

