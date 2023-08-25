Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Price Up 3.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 100,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,271,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 13.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 335,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 44,653 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

