Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Frontline Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Frontline has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

