Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $18.52. Frontline shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 509,668 shares changing hands.

The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.46 million. Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

