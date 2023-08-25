FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 8,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.59%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

