FUNToken (FUN) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $45.95 million and $1.47 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

