G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4,983.85 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.