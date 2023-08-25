Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $491.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

GBERY opened at $50.05 on Friday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.36.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

