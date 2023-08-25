Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) VP Sells $77,478.45 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,091.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Genelux Trading Up 0.3 %

GNLX opened at $23.89 on Friday. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genelux

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 261.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 493.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 884.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 128,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 72.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.