Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) VP Sells $77,478.45 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,091.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Genelux Trading Up 0.3 %
GNLX opened at $23.89 on Friday. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
