General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance
General Enterprise Ventures stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,082. General Enterprise Ventures has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
