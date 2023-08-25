General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

General Enterprise Ventures stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,082. General Enterprise Ventures has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers Citro-Tech fire inhibitor for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

