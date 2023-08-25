General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.