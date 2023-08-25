GG TOKEN (GGTKN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $132,141.93

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $64.44 million and approximately $132,141.93 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.05019612 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $129,114.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

