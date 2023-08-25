GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Announces Earnings Results

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GH Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. GH Research has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

