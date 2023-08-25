GICTrade Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,144.35 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $92.00 million and $19,144.35 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92575584 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,594.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.