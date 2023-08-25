Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $76.88. 1,392,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.