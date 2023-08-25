Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the July 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLST. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

GLST stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Global Star Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

About Global Star Acquisition

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

