Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 422.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

MLPX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. 51,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,313. The firm has a market cap of $949.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $44.38.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

