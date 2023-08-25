GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Free Report) were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 734,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 385,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on GoldMining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,298,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 871,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoldMining by 765.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 628,376 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GoldMining by 930.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 163,223 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

