Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Up 510.1% in August

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 510.1% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance

Shares of XJNGF remained flat at $0.52 during trading hours on Friday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on XJNGF. HSBC downgraded shares of Goldwind Science And Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Goldwind Science And Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Goldwind Science And Technology

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

Featured Stories

