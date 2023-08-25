Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Grab updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

