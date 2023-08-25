GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.08. 74,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 92,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of -4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

