Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 5,958 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $194.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.79. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

