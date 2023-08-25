Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $395,514,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

