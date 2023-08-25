Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,231,000 after buying an additional 156,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,853,000 after purchasing an additional 787,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Argus cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

