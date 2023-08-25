Greenleaf Trust Buys 386 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ball Stock Up 0.7 %

BALL stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

