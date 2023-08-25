Greenleaf Trust Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 220,616 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $234.67 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $238.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.60 and its 200-day moving average is $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.