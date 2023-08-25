Greenleaf Trust Has $1.63 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $532.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.83.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

