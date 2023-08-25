Greenleaf Trust Purchases 10,123 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

