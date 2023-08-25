Greenleaf Trust Purchases 447 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $331.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,937 shares of company stock worth $8,130,854. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

