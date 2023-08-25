Greenleaf Trust Purchases 71 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $275.72 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.63 and a 200-day moving average of $281.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

