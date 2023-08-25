Greenleaf Trust Purchases 83 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.