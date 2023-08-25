Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director George Raymond Zage III Buys 30,000 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director George Raymond Zage III bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Raymond Zage III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, George Raymond Zage III purchased 30,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.

Grindr Stock Performance

GRND traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 100,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

About Grindr

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grindr by 2,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 852,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grindr by 133.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 349,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grindr by 649.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 288,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

