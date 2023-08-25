Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director George Raymond Zage III Buys 30,000 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director George Raymond Zage III bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
George Raymond Zage III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 21st, George Raymond Zage III purchased 30,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.
Grindr Stock Performance
GRND traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 100,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grindr
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.