Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Guess? Trading Up 26.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $23.07 on Friday. Guess? has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

Institutional Trading of Guess?

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Guess? by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Guess? by 16.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Guess? by 182.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 255,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

