Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GES opened at $23.07 on Friday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

