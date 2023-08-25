Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,200 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the July 31st total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,312.0 days.
Haidilao International stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.26.
