Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,200 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the July 31st total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,312.0 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

Haidilao International stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

