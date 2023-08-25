Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the July 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 110,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.1241 dividend. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

