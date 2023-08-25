Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLIT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 1,842,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

