Head to Head Contrast: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) vs. Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Old Second Bancorp and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 Summit Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.27%. Summit Financial Group has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.47%. Given Summit Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Financial Group is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 30.18% 19.45% 1.57% Summit Financial Group 23.43% 14.60% 1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Summit Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $259.59 million 2.48 $67.40 million $2.03 7.11 Summit Financial Group $176.90 million 1.97 $53.22 million $3.89 6.11

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Summit Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, it offers safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.