Head-To-Head Review: Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) & Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 4.90 -$2.71 million N/A N/A Seadrill $1.06 billion 0.01 -$4.66 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Seadrill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Permex Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Permex Petroleum and Seadrill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum -522.68% -47.88% -35.60% Seadrill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Seadrill beats Permex Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

