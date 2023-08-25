Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $87.50

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.50 and traded as low as $86.00. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 956 shares trading hands.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.48.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.759 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.69%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

