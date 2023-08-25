Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Buys 19,753 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 19,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $296,295.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,965. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 10.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 27.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

