Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. 284,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Helix Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.
Helix Technologies Company Profile
Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Technologies
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.