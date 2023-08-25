Henry Schein, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.21. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.