Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hess were worth $73,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

NYSE HES opened at $149.90 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

