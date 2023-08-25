HI Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, HI has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $559,376.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,054.04 or 1.00058035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00280115 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $601,611.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

