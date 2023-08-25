Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.1 %

HI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $46.70. 137,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $208,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at $907,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $208,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,444 shares of company stock worth $2,850,908. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hillenbrand by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 159,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 100,188 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 206,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

