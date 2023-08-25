Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hostess Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.