Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.
Several analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
